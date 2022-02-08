Beehive Academy is expanding to add elementary school age students

Big changes are coming to Beehive Academy in the fall of 2022.

Beehive Academy is currently a secondary school with students 6-12 grade. It was founded in 2005 and has consistently been one of the area's premier STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) schools.

Beehive Academy is announcing that they are now adding elementary school age students kindergarten through fifth grade.

The elementary school team will have a cohesive approach to that of their secondary team. This is one of a strong culture of welcoming and appreciating the diversity of its students, providing a safe and supportive environment where they all work collectively, using research-based practices, and utilizing data to improve practices and meeting students where they are for students to succeed.

They have purchased a new building to meet the needs of growing enrollment. Currently Beehive Academy has 315 students and have the space to offer the same quality of education to more than 900 students with the addition of elementary and the expansion of secondary enrollment.

The new school location is located at 2165 East 9400 south in Sandy.

As a charter school, they are an open-enrollment, tuition-free charter school.

Parents can go to beehiveacademy.org to enroll their students.