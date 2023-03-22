Beehive Meals makes dinner time easier on busy parents

Beehive Meals is a meal prep company that preps and delivers freezer meals.

The company has prepped and delivered more than 1.25 million freezer meals throughout Utah, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona in a little more than three years.

Beehive Meals has been recognized as one of Utah's fastest growing companies along with being the state's premiere meal delivery service.

Allyse Jackson, the Founder and CEO, says their goal is to make dinner time easier on busy parents by providing pre-assembled meals that get delivered straight to your front door.

Every month they offer a rotating menu of ten freezer meals.

They sell by delivery dates, customers simply find an open date within their county.

Beehive Meals then prepares all the meals about 48 hours before your reserved delivery date, seals them in a vacuumed-sealed package, freezes them and delivers them.

Customers then remove the raw ingredients from the bag, cook them in the crockpot, maybe add a side or two, and then enjoy together as a family.

Beehive Meals is a women-owned, lead and operated with 70 percent of their management team and almost 90 percent of the meal prep team being women.

Beehive meal was chosen to be one of the "100 Companies Championing Women" by the InUtah campaign.

Beehive Meals is offering a discount code for our viewers, FOX 13 will get you $20 off your next order.

For more information please visit BeehiveMeals.com.