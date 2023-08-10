Bees are the stars of the show at this year's BUGfest

BUGfest is happening at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) and this year's theme is bees.

The festival will be celebrating the Beehive state's favorite invertebrate and the nearly 1000 bee species that live in Utah.

BUGfest has been expanded this year from one days to two, on August 12 and August 13, 2023 from 10am to 5pm each day.

Eliza Petersen with the Natural History Museum of Utah brought Jenny and Morgan some tasty bites that you can also give a try at the Bug Bar.

Chef and Evolutionary Anthropologist Megan Bartley from the University of Utah's Department of Anthropology will be returning with the crowd-favorite recipes featuring bugs!

There will also be speaker series where you can learn all about the world of bugs, including "Mild-Mannered Mini Monsters" by NHMU's Executive Director Dr. Jason Cryan.

The all-ages event will also include face painting, crafts and interactive learning opportunities for budding bug-lovers.

BUGfest is free with admission to the museum. For tickets visit nhmu.utah.edu/welcome. For more information about BUGfest, please visit nhmu.edu/bugfest.