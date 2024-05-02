Before you hit the road for your Spring or Summer getaway, check your car for these things

Before you hit the road this Spring or Summer, there are things you should check on your vehicle.

Lindsay Thresher, Service Manager from Ken Garff in American Fork, joined us with what we all need to know before road tripping.

First, she says check all fluid levels and tire level, as well as checking the condition of the tire.

As the weather heats up outside, overheating engines are common. You can prevent that by making sure you have enough engine coolant.

Lindsay says don't forget to check the air conditioning system as well - no one wants to be on the road with broken A/C.

Also, make sure your battery is working good and that the windshield wiper blades are in tip-top shape.

Check all the lights, inside and out, and replace any bulbs before you leave.

Lindsay also recommends packing an emergency kit just in case the unexpected happens.

Ken Garff locations can check your vehicle for you, to give you that peace of mind.

Visit kengarff.com to find a location near you.