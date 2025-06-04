Before you leave your dog for daycare or boarding, it's important to do a meet & greet

Before leaving your dog for daycare or boarding, it's important to do a meet and greet.

You need to be sure that the location you've selected is a good fit for them, and for you.

Myhriah Young, Area Marketing Manager for Dogtopia, told Shauna Lake that dogs act differently when they are away from their home and their pack. So you need to be able to see where you are dropping your pup off.

She says a Meet & Greet at Dogtopia is a great time to ask questions about your pet's stay.

A Meet & Greet will help build confidence in your choice and sets the tone for a positive relationship.

Myhriah says if you do schedule a Meet & Greet, bring paperwork like vaccination certificates in with you. Bring your dog in as well, and plan for them to stay and play a while!

Tour the facility if you wish!

