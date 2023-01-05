Before you start that diet, ask your doctor these questions!

When you go to the doctor for a check you are typically weighed. So, it isn't surprising that one of the most common recommendations people hear is to "lose weight".

When you're told to "lose weight" naturally you start thinking of what diet to start and foods you need to give up however going on a diet rarely ends well/

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says as a dietitian,

shared 3 questions you should all ask your health care provider when they tell you to lose weight.

1. Why? (Weight loss is likely the most common recommendation doctors give their patients, and yet our health fails to improve. We may need to rethink this one-size-fits-all piece of medical advice)

2. What exactly about my current health leads you to that recommendation? Focusing solely on dropping pounds without improving health habits and nutrition routines can lead to more serious, long-term mental and physical health challenges. A high BMI is not reason alone to lose weight. Find out what other health markers need improvement. Find out what bio markers or symptoms need improvement. Your weight loss may be associated with lowering blood pressure, normalizing blood sugar levels, or improving cholesterol levels, but correlation is not the same as causation.

3. How can I monitor improvement in health aside from the scale? Trish says instead of looking at the number on the scale, consider focusing on improving sleep quality and quantity, instead of counting calories, focus on cooking more at home and incorporating more fruits and veggies into your daily routine. To lower that blood sugar, ask more about beverage choices and work to hydrate well mainly with water and ask more questions about exercise frequency, duration, variety, and enjoyment.

