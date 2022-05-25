Before you take your "best friend" for a hike, know what canyons dogs can and can't be in

Your four-legged best friend probably loves Utah's mountains as much as you do.

But, before you head out, educate yourself!

Alicia Baker is the "Girl on a Hike" and says she and her dog Charlie love to explore the great outdoors together.

She says there are plenty of dog-friendly hikes but there are other places where dogs can't go.

For instance, dogs cannot go into watershed areas at all. That means no dogs allowed in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Owners who don't comply can face a fine.

But a great place to hike with your pup is Millcreek Canyon. Dogs are welcome any day of the week on a leash and on odd days they can be off leash if you choose.

Alicia also says dog owners should be respectful. Plan to carry your dog's poop bags out with you. Never leave their waste bagged or unbagged anywhere on a trail.

