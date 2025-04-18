Beginner Gardening Tips: Easy ways to start your green thumb.

Carly Wood owns "The Garden Spot" and joined us with some easy ways to start your green thumb off on the right "foot".

1. Start Small

A small area is great for beginners.

Focus on easy-to-grow plants like herbs (basil, chives, thyme, oregano etc), peas, radishes, spring greens, lettuce, tomatoes, and even flowers!

Zinnias are an easy flower to sow from seed, germinate quickly and bloom all summer long!

2. Pick the Right Spot

Most veggies and flowers need at least 6-8 hours of sunlight a day.

Choose a spot with good drainage (no standing water after rain).

Understand what you are planting. Does it require more shade?

3. Know Your Soil

Use quality potting mix for containers or improve your garden soil with compost.

Do you have clay? sandy soil? a loamy soil? Has your soil been amended with organic matter to feed the soil + the worms in the soil?

Test the soil if you're serious—pH and nutrients matter.

4. Water Wisely

Water early in the morning.

Knowing your soil helps with proper watering

Don't OVER WATER!!

5. Feed Your Plants

Use slow-release fertilizers or compost.

Don't over-fertilize—too much can hurt the plants.

6. Watch for Pests & Problems

Check plants regularly for bugs, mold, or yellowing leaves. Some bugs are good, so don't jump to conclusions before you know and learn what things are! Why do you have yellowing leaves? Surprisingly, a lot of time this is from too much water.

7. What can be grown now!?

April is a great time for cold weather crops. They thrive in cooler conditions! This includes things like: radishes, peas, potatoes, onions, lettuce, kale, spinach, arugula, carrots, beets, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage..

Summer crops are planted a bit later. These include things like: tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, corn, pumpkins, and squashes. Along the Wasatch front in Utah, the rule of thumb for this area is typically Mother's Day weekend. This is because this is typically after we have our last killing frost. But mother nature keeps things exciting and some years you may need to cover your plants if the temps dip

down to low.

8. Learn as you grow

Keep notes on what works and what doesn't.

Be patient—gardening is all about trial and error.

You can learn more at thegardenspotblog.com and on Instagram @thegardenspot.

