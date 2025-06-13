Behind the Myths: What it's really like to work with a personal injury law firm

Accidents happen every day and when they do, people often don't know where to turn.

There are still common misconceptions about Personal Injury Attorneys, so we invited Craig Swapp and Ryan Swapp, from Craig Swapp & Associates, to the show to talk abut what it's really like to work with them.

One of the biggest myths is that personal injury lawyers are just in it for the money.

Craig says, "The truth is, we meet people at some of the hardest moments in their lives — after a serious accident, dealing with pain, lost work, and fear about the future. We're here to level the playing field against powerful insurance companies. And we don't get paid unless our clients win."

They can help victims recover compensation for medical expenses or lost income and they can make sure they are treated fairly throughout the process.

Another myth is that you only need a lawyer if the accident is huge.

Ryan says, "That one can really hurt people. Even a minor fender bender can result in whiplash, ER visits, or weeks off work. If the injury disrupts your life, it matters. And we'll walk you through your options, free of charge."

You might be surprised to know that most cases never go to court. Most cases settle quickly and privately.

Ryan says their message "One Call, That's All" is really what it's all about. One call starts the process and then the professionals at Craig Swapp & Associates take it from there.

You can call them at 801-444-444 or by visiting their website craigswapp.com.