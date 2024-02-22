Being in the audience of "Kelly & Mark" is only a short drive to Vegas away!

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" family are packing their bags and flying west to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, bringing the Strip's iconic neon lights and everything the city has to offer to millions of viewers across the country.

The talk show will light up the stage at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater at the all-new luxury resort and casino Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

They'll be in town February 26 & 27, 2024 and you are invited to be in the audience!

During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians including Lionel Richie, Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Howie Mandel, and many more in front of thousands of fans.

Also DJ Pauly D to be a house DJ for one show, plus there will be a performance by Steve Aoki and Lil Jon.

Viewers who would like to join in on the fun can visit Fontainebleaulv.me/kellyandmark for a hotel room package, which includes a special room rate and two complimentary tickets to the show.

Fans can also get free tickets by visiting the show's website livewithkellyandmark.com/live/vegas.