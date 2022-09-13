Bell bottoms aren't the only thing from the 70's making a comeback

From TV dinners to fondue, 70s nostalgia is all over social media.

And, that includes food. Chef Mario Gebran of U.S. Egg in Phoenix is whipping up super easy party recipes from the days of bell bottoms and the Ford Pinto.

First up: a cheese ball. Just start with eight ounces of cheddar cheese then a half a cup of green olives and roll it into a ball. Then, roll it in chopped walnuts. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge.

Next up: the classic Watergate alad. Start with pistachio pudding Jell-O mix and add pineapple juice and top with Cool Whip. Give it an hour in the fridge then top with marshmallows and a cherry.

Finally: champagne punch. This drink was super popular in the 1970s because everyone had a punch bowl All you do is pour in some cranberry juice, limeade and pink lemonade concentrate, carbonated water, a bottle of wine and two bottles of champagne, and cheers!

Thanks to Optum for taking our taste buds down memory lane in this week's Booming Forward.