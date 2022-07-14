Belle Medical can help you create your ideal body shape using their patented cosmetic procedures.

One of the best parts about the procedure is if you’d like to add volume to another part of your body (breast augmentation or a Brazilian butt lift) they will perform a natural Fat Transfer using the fat cells removed during your HD Body Sculpting procedure.

Belle Medical has won "Best of Utah" awards again in 2022. They won a gold and a silver for Best of Southern Utah and a silver for Best of Northern Utah.

To celebrate the Best of Utah wins, Belle Medical is offering customers 50 percent off one site. And great news - they've extended that offer until July 31st!

For more information go to bellemedical.com