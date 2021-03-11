Menu

Belle Medical has removed more than 40,000 inches from patients

Belle Medical has now removed more than 40,000 inches from patients. So, they are running a promo to match that number!
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 11, 2021
Wendy Townsend joined us in studio for The PLACE with Belle Medical to share some exciting news -- they've now removed more than 40,000 inches from patients!

So due to this big accomplishment, they are running a promo to match that fantastic number and give back to patients.

Book a consultation by March 31 to take advantage of this amazing deal.

With Belle Medical you can get a HD Body Sculpting or and Fat Transfert and be ready for spring break and that "summer bod".

For more information visit bellemedical.com.

