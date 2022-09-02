Ben Platt Concert Comes To Utah

Award-winning recording artist/songwriter Ben Platt is headed to Utah.

"I'll have a whole new appreciation each night now that I've been away from it for so long," Platt told 'The PLACE' Co-host Morgan Saxton before rehearsal.

His highly anticipated "REVERIE TOUR" will stop in Salt Lake City in early September.

"I’ve been waiting nearly three years to finally take this show on the road, and I can’t wait to sing my face off," Platt said in a press release.

He recently announced multi-platinum indie-pop duo Aly & AJ will be joining him as special guests for his fall 2022 tour.

"I think our audiences will mesh really well,"

Platt said describing them as long-time friends.

"Aly and I did a show together when we were kids," Platt said. "Then I got to watch her and AJ's rise. I loved their music growing up like so many people in my generation do."

Ben Platt will perform at the Maverik Center (3200 S Decker Lake Drive) on Tuesday, September 6.

Tickets are now on sale.