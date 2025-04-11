Benji is looking for his human - are you his person?

Meet Benji, our Pet of the Week.

He's a sweet boy, about five years old and a poodle, Maltese mix.

When he finds his person, who should probably be female, he is protective. He probably shouldn't be with small kids.

He gets along with other dogs, but does want to be the "alpha" of the group.

Benji is very smart and learned the doggy door at his foster home quickly, and he's housebroken.

He's cuddly and likes to play with toys.

Benji is neutered, chipped and currently on all vaccinations. His adoption fee is $400.

You can set up a meeting with Benji at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 11am-3pm at the Veterans Home at 700 S. Foothill Boulevard in Salt Lake City.