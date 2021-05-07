Benji was rescued from a life of being abused, and he's now ready for a family to love him and keep him safe

Benji was rescued from a life of being abused.

Now he's ready for someone to love him and make him feel safe again.

He loves to play with balls and loves to play in the water.

Because of his past abuse, Benji is very sensitive around his neck and needs somebody who will allow him to build confidence in him.

He's good with other dogs and cats too.

Benji is in great health, weighs 20-25 pounds and is hypoallergenic and non-shedding.

He comes chipped, current on all vaccinations and fixed.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org.