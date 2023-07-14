Benny wants to be your adventure buddy!

Benny is such a smart dog! He loves to go hiking and on other adventures and he even knows how to push a baby stroller!

He's an Aussie doodle, and is about 30 pounds and about a year old.

He would thrive in a home with an outdoorsy person. But he also loves to snuggle with his person.

Benny likes to play with other dogs, but he gets a little jealous too, so he would be great as an only dog.

He's chipped, current on all vaccinations and neutered and his adoption fee is $500.

If you're interested, you can fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Petsmart on 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.