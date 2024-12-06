Bentley would love to be your "child"

Bentley is perfectly happy hanging out with people, and he doesn't care if other dogs are around or not.

He's our Hearts4Paws pet of the week.

Bentley is a shih tzu, and he's described as a big sweetheart who loves to play tug-o-war or just cuddle up and relax.

He has one blue eye and one brown eye and is white, cream and black.

Bentley is house trained, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you're interested in learning more, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S., SLC, on Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.

