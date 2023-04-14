Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Best products to put on your face for summertime

Don't leave the house without SPF
Here are some tips to protect your skin over the warmer months.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 15:29:07-04

Don't leave the house without SPF, especially during the summer!

Bailey Beckstrand, a master esthetician, joined FOX13's 'The PLACE' to offer her advice on skin care as we head into sunny months.

She suggests start with a good face wash every morning. Apply serums and moisturizer, then top it off with sunscreen.

Some SPF products you purchase from a drug store can be filled with harmful chemicals, so Bailey recommends sticking with professional grade products.

She says your goal every time you step outside should be to prevent skin damage.

You can follow her on Instagram for more advice or book an appointment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere