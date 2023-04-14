Best products to put on your face for summertime

Don't leave the house without SPF, especially during the summer!

Bailey Beckstrand, a master esthetician, joined FOX13's 'The PLACE' to offer her advice on skin care as we head into sunny months.

She suggests start with a good face wash every morning. Apply serums and moisturizer, then top it off with sunscreen.

Some SPF products you purchase from a drug store can be filled with harmful chemicals, so Bailey recommends sticking with professional grade products.

She says your goal every time you step outside should be to prevent skin damage.

You can follow her on Instagram for more advice or book an appointment.