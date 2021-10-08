Beyond Van Gogh is the escape we all need right now!

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit is opening at the Atmosphere Studios in Salt Lake City on October 8, 2021.

The exhibit uses high-tech projection technology to create a journey through the world of the artist's works during a walk-through exhibit.

Atmosphere Studios is located at 326 West 700 South, Salt Lake City.

Hours of operation are Sunday from 10am-8pm and Wednesday through Saturday 10am to 9pm. The exhibit is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You can learn more by visiting vangoghsaltlake.com.

