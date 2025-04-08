Big and Small Month: Explore the tiniest things in our world to the largest this month at Clark Planetarium

April is "Big and Small Month" at Clark Planetarium. You'll be able to explore everything from the tiniest things in our world to the largest.

Shauna Lake stopped by the Planetarium to learn more about what they're doing called the Clark Cosmic Calendar.

Chris Jones, part of the Planetarium team explained, "We wanted to create themed months a few times a year, where everything we do shares a common thread—from our community programs to the shows in the Hansen Dome Theatre and the Northrop Grumman IMAX. "

This April, it's all about scale—seeing the universe from multiple perspectives, whether through a microscope or by looking deep into space.

One of the events is Micro Days, where kids get to explore the microscopic world using real lab-grade microscopes.

It's a chance to discover how amazing the smallest things in nature can be — everything from insect wings to salt crystals look completely different up close.

Chris says, "Did you know a single grain of sand can contain hundreds of microscopic minerals, each with its own unique crystal structure?"

At the other end of the spectrum, in the Hansen Dome Theatre, you can see a stunning film called VAST. It's a journey through space that gives you a real sense of how huge the universe is.

For example, the largest known star, UY Scuti, is so massive that if it replaced our sun, it would engulf everything out to the orbit of Saturn. It's that kind of scale we're showcasing," Chris says.

The theme even runs into the laser shows. There are new ones premiering in April, featuring some of the biggest stars in music including: Laser Taylor Swift: Volume 2 and Laser AC/CD.

The next Cosmic Calendar will be in May — May the Fourth Be With you Month, so stay tuned!

Visit clarkplaneterium.org for more information.

