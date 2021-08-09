Big O Tires Giving Big to Shriners Hospitals

SALT LAKE CITY — This summer’s weather has been brutal on both us and on our cars, but the folks at Big O Tires are working hard to keep your vehicles running smoothly on the hot summer roads. With 42 locations from Logan to Beaver, Big O is in many communities and always willing to lend a hand... or a wrench.

The three main ways they can assist people during the dog days of summer is by checking fluids, checking brakes and checking tires. If anyone of these three-need topping off, fixing or filling, Big O can do it quickly, efficiently and without breaking your wallet.

Because Big O Tires stores are all locally owned and operated, they are part of the community. They not only look to keep their community safe on the roads, but they look to give back in any way they can. One of their favorite charities to donate to is Shriners Hospitals for Children.

This year, all the Big O Tires’ owners have pitched in to donate $30,000 to Shriners to help them continue to provide the best care for children in need.

Next month, The Shriners Hospital here in Salt Lake will hold its annual “Walk for LOVE” event. It will be a weeklong virtual walk because they are continuing to take every precaution during the pandemic since they care for a vulnerable population of children with orthopedic conditions. The virtual walk was done last year, and it was a huge success, in fact, it was their biggest walk ever!

If you would like to donate or get more information the “Walk for Love” and the Shriners, please click here.