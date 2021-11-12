Watch
Big sale on Botox, laser hair removal, cosmetic surgery, and more at Vincent Surgical Arts

This is the biggest sale of the year at Vincent Surgical Arts and it's 2 days only!
Posted at 2:24 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:24:15-05

Vincent Surgical Arts is hosting its 9th Annual Holiday Sale! Almost everything they offer is on sale including select surgical procedures.

● Botox / Dysport
● Lip Filler
● Dermal Fillers & Liquid Facelifts
● PDO Threads
● Fractional CO2 Laser skin resurfacing
● Profound RF Non-Surgical Skin Tightening
● Medspa Treatments
- Laser Hair Removal
- IPL Photofacials
- Microneedling
● Skincare and retail products are 25% OFF!
(Some exclusions apply)

Online ordering available today through Saturday, Nov 13 at 11:59pm.

Vincent Surgical Arts is located in Cottonwood Heights.

Follow Vincent Surgical on Instagram for sale details or go to vincentsurgicalarts.com

