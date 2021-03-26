Billy is a total love bug and is very low maintenance!

Our Pet of the Week is Billy. He is a total love bug once he gets to know you! He'll snuggle and give you kisses.

He takes a minute or two to warm up to strangers, so you'll have to go a little slow introducing him to new people. Because of this it's best he's in a home with older children only.

But, Billy is good with dogs of all sizes. In fact, they recommend Billy is adopted by a family with another dog.

He's very low maintenance as far as grooming goes, and he is very low shedding.

Billy has been neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org.