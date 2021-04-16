Billy wants to be a part of your pack

It's Friday and that means our Pet of the Week.
Meet Billy -- he's a cute little guy who's described as a "love bug".
He's a three-year-old Yorkie mix.
He's a bit apprehensive when he first meets, but only takes a few minutes to warm up.
He should be in a home with kids who are about 10 years and up.
Billy also wants to be in a home with other dogs to help hi relax and be a part of the pack.
He's only $300 so he comes neutered, vaccinated and chipped.
You can set up a meet and greet at hearts4paws.org.