Billy wants to be a part of your pack

It's Friday and that means our Pet of the Week.

Meet Billy -- he's a cute little guy who's described as a "love bug".

He's a three-year-old Yorkie mix.

He's a bit apprehensive when he first meets, but only takes a few minutes to warm up.

He should be in a home with kids who are about 10 years and up.

Billy also wants to be in a home with other dogs to help hi relax and be a part of the pack.

He's only $300 so he comes neutered, vaccinated and chipped.

You can set up a meet and greet at hearts4paws.org.