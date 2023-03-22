Birds, dinosaurs and baby animals in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Get up close with live birds of prey to see their feathers, claws and more at "Birds in the Lab" at noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023. It's at the Natural History Museum of Utah and you'll be able to discover how you can identify common birds in your neighborhood as well. Click here for more information.

Saturday, March 25, 2023 is also "Dino Day" at Thanksgiving Point's Museum of Ancient Life. You'll be able to take a trip back in time to prehistoric wonders and learn all about the creatures who used to roam the earth. Dino Day runs from 9am to 7pm. Click here for more information.

There's a Garden Party on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at The Gallivan Center. Between the hours of 11am and 2pm you can learn all about butterflies, flowers, vegetables and more. If the weather is rainy and cold, activities will move inside. Click here for more information.

Your family can Spring Into Easter starting on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Staheli Family Farm in Washington, Utah. Events on Saturday include a scavenger hunt and old-fashioned games as well as baby animals and the Easter Bunny. Click here for more information.

American Celebration is Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March, 25, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This is a cheer and dance competition with high-energy performances and even video replay. Click herefor more information.

The Festival of Colors is happening on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 in Spanish Fork. There will be non stop live music from great bands, yoga, mantras, dance, cuisine, and the throwing of colors! There's also a kids' area. Click here for more information.

Rise Up Children's Choir has a quarter-million subscribers to their YouTube channel all over the world. They'll be performing on Saturday, March 25 at Scera Center for the Arts in Orem. Kids three and up are invited to be in the audience, but hurry and get your tickets. The 7pm show is already sold out, so they've added a 4pm performance. Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.