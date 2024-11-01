Biscuits and Gravy just go well together, and that's also true of today's pets of the week

Biscuit & Gravy just go together! They're our pets of the week, and they're besties, so they must be adopted to the same home.

They are both three-year-old boys. Biscuit is a shih tzu and Gravy is a terrier.

Both boys are very good with kids, other dogs and cats too.

They are house trained and kennel trained and are only $500 for the pair!

Biscuit and Gravy are neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

To learn more, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S., Salt Lake City.