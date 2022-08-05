"Bizzy Fingers" is the perfect name for this business owner

Bizzy Fingers is the perfect name for Stephanie Alexander's business because she never stops creating!

Stephanie's a vendor at the new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem and she specializes in holiday and handmade home decor.

She upcycles a lot of things and finds joy giving items a second, more fabulous life.

Right now the trend is the exposed look, instead of hiding things away in cupboards and you can find cute baskets, trays and holders.

Stephanie also has cute signs that spell names or logos out of old license plates. You can special order from her, or pick something you like right there.

Bizzy Fingers is located on aisle J11 inside Painted Tree Boutiques, at 86 East University Parkway in Orem. They're open everyday from 10am -8pm.

For more information please visit: PAINTEDTREE.COM.