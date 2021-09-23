Black Bear Diner serves up good old-fashioned food and classic comfort food like chicken fried steak, meatloaf, pot roast and burgers with hand-dipped milkshakes as well as hearty breakfasts all day, every day.

The first Black Bear Diner was opened in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob and Laurie Manley in Mt. Shasta, a small town in Northern California.

That location is still open today and Black Bear Diner has expanded to 14 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, Montana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Here in Utah there are 13 locations.

Black Bear Diner is known for their huge portions of food, but they also offer Little Less portions for smaller appetites and Diner Deals.

You can find the location closest to you at blackbeardiner.com