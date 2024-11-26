Black Friday sales at Lifetime

Jenny Hardman remembers growing up with an adjustable basketball hoop in the driveway and the Double Shot arcade basketball system inside!

Basketball hoops is how Lifetime started and now they offer everything from playsets to sheds, watersports equipment, grills, coolers, kayaks, and more.

Jenny went to their largest store in Taylorsville to check out their Black Friday sales.

For more information go to lifetime.com or check out their Utah locations in Riverdale, Clearfield, Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Draper, Orem, and St. George as well as two Idaho locations in Boise and Nampa.