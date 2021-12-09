Black Rock Mountain Resort's new winter menu launches on December 15

If you haven't eaten at the Overlook Restaurant at Black Rock Mountain Resort you need to.

Black Rock Mountain Resort is surrounded by the beautiful Wasatch Mountain Range and Overlook Restaurant is in the heart of the Resort and offers the best views from just about every seat.

On December 15 they're launching their new winter menu that includes pizza made in their pizza oven, grilled cheese, and more.

Chef Ernesto invited Jenny Hardman into his vast kitchen to see the care that goes in to making each and every dish.

They offer a locally inspired new American cuisine with multicultural influences.

Starting on December 18, they'll also be offering a Weekend Brunch.

Overlook Restaurant also features the On The Rocks bar with a new, extended wine list and live music every Friday and Saturday nights.

Find the live music schedule on Facebook or the website.

