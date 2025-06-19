Blast off those summer doldrums at Clark Planetarium

It's summertime, and that means parents are looking for ways to blast off those summer doldrums.

Clark Planetarium has an inexpensive way to keep your kids entertained and learning all summer long.

Shauna Lake talked with Chris Jones, Clark Planetarium Marketing & Communications Supervisor, about summer programming and membership benefits.

Membership is just $35 for the first person and $25 for each additional member of the family.

Perks of membership include free admission to all Dome and IMAX shows, $2 popcorn and soda combo and a 15 percent discount at the Planet Fun Store (excluding telescopes, binoculars, and accessories).

You'll also get free or discounted admission to over 300 ASTC-affiliated science centers nationwide and you'll get invitations to special events.

Chris says, "This month, for example, we're hosting author and adventurer Craig Childs. It's a fun way to stay connected to the science community year-round."

In addition there's so many exciting shows this summer including Shark Kingdom 3D, Laser Taylor Swift Vol. 2, Wolves of Yellowstone, Laser AC/DC, Laser Rush, and Laser Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Visit clarkplanetarium.org or stop by the front desk to purchase your membership now!