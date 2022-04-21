Watch
Blind Tiger Barbers focuses on a good experience, not only a good haircut

The Blind Tigers Barbers wants you to feel good and look good when you leave.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 15:41:00-04

Blind Tiger Barbers in Sandy say they want their customers to not only get a good haircut, but also have a great experience.

They want you to walk out looking good and feeling good.

In addition to cuts, trims and straight-razor shaves, they have the hot towel service and even give shoulder massages.

Even their barber chairs are old school and comfortable.

But Blind Tiger Barbers isn't only for men. They have stylists for women for hair as well as permanent cosmetics and microblading services as well.

Visit theblindtigersbarbers.com to book your appointment or even pay online.

