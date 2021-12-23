Blonde Who Bakes Makes Santa's Favorite

It's common knowledge that while Santa loves all cookies, chocolate chip is his favorite.

For those who enjoy baking, it takes years to perfect the recipe from the amount of sugar to the bake time.

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, is no exception. She's created the most delicious Biscoff cookies with chunks of chocolate.

1 C softened Butter

1 C light brown sugar

3/4 C Sugar

1 1/2 Tsp Vanilla

1 Tsp kosher salt

1 1/2 Tsp baking powder

1 1/2 Tsp Cornstarch

1 1/2 Tsp baking soda

Pinch of grated Cinnamon

2 large eggs

3 1/2 C Flour

4 Tsp Biscoff Cookie Butter

2 1/2 C chocolate bits

1/2 C Biscoff Cookie pieces

-Bake at 350°F for 11 to 12 minutes.

Or until barely “golden brown” on top.

In no time at all, you'll have enough cookies for Santa but also your little elves. Just add a tall glass of milk to make your house the best stop on the block.

For more recipes by The Blonde Who Bakes check out her website Theblondewhobakes.com

