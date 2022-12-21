Blood Donors are Needed Every Single Day for All Types of Patients

Blood donors are needed every day of the year for all types of patients.

Typically donations are down during the holidays, according to the American Red Cross due to people traveling, seasonal illnesses and winter weather.

The travel season has a negative impact on the blood supply because fewer people come out to donate.

The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can potentially cause the availability of healthy donors to decrease.

Parts of the country have also seen storms which lead to dangerous road conditions, cancelling blood drives and making it dangers for donors to venture out.

That's why Fox 13 and the American Red Cross are holding a Holiday Blood Drive on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code: Fox 13.

