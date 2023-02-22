Blue shirt guy dancing viral video

The security guard in the blue shirt stole the show at the Tennessee Kentucky football game and he joined Jenny Hardman via zoom to share about his viral video.

Michael Galyean aka the blue shirt guy was all smiles chatting about his viral moment.

Michael was asked by the spirit leader at University of Tennessee to join their improv and dance skit.

Not only did he join but he stole the show and millions of people around the world have viewed this moment.

Believe it or not Michael was a cheerleader growing up and he went to UT so he loved being back on the field at his alma mater.

He has switched his social media handles appropriately to @dancingblueshirtguy - you can follow him on IG, tiktok and YouTube.