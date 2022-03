Blue wants to be your boy! He's a small dog who really attaches himself to his person.

He wants to be an "only child", so they recommend he goes to a home with adults only.

Blue's mom is a rat terrier/ chihuahua mix and his dad is a small beagle.

He's current on vaccinations, is chipped and fixed.

Blue is potty trained and ready for a new home. He does eat a special diet.

His adoption fee is $200.

If you'd like more information you can fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.