Blue would love to be your hiking buddy, he's always up for adventure

Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 08, 2022

Blue is an active dog who'd love to go on hikes with you. He's available now for adoption!
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 08, 2022
Blue would love to be your hiking buddy. He's available for adoption at Hearts4Paws.

His mom is a rat terrier chihuahua mix and his dad was a beagle, but Blue also has some Jack Russel in him, and that makes him very active.

He loves to go on adventures like walks and hikes. They recommend he goes to a home without children because he can get anxious around them.

He's already potty trained, which is the nice part about adopting an adult dog — someone else has done the work for you!

Blue is current on all vaccinations, and is chipped and fixed.

He has a sensitive stomach, so he's on a special diet - but not a prescription diet.

His adoption fee is $200. For more information please visit: hearts4paws.org.

