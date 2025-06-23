Blueberry Muffin Tops recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Blueberry Muffin Tops.

For the Muffin Tops:

1 1/3 c. + 1 Tbsp. flour

1 1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

4 Tbsp. softened butter

2/3 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1/4 c. + 1/4 c. buttermilk

1 pt. blueberries

For the Streusel:

2/3 c. flour

1/3 c. rolled oats

1/3 c. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Mix the 1 tbsp. flour with the blueberries in a small bowl to coat. Set aside. Make the muffin tops by whisking the remaining flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl.

2. In another bowl use a hand mixer to cream the butter with the sugar. Mix in the vanilla, egg, and oil. Mix until it is smooth. Pour 1/3 of the dries into the egg mixture and mix until smooth. Add in ¼ c. of buttermilk and the second 1/3 of the dries. Mix until smooth. Add in the last ¼ c. buttermilk with the rest of the dries. Mix until smooth. Put the batter in the fridge to rest.

3. Make the streusel by adding all of its ingredients except the butter and vanilla to the empty dries bowl. Mix to combine. Add in the melted butter and vanilla and mix to combine.

4. Use a 2 inch scoop or 1/3 c. to scoop the batter onto a parchment lined sheet tray. Use 2 trays if needed. Sprinkle on and press the streusel mixture onto the cookies.

5. Bake for 7 minutes, rotate the tray or trays and bake another 5-7 minutes or until the cookies are browning around the edges. Remove from the oven and let them rest on the pan a minute or two before serving. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

