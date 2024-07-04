Boating safety reminders for anyone heading to the lake this 4th of July weekend

Independence Day weekend is a popular time for people to be on the water, so we asked for some safety reminders from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Travis Hancock, an Outdoor Recreation Law Enforcement Ranger, says the single most crucial safety tip is to always wear a life jacket while on the water. "It's a simple action that significantly increases survival rates in accidents," he says.

Utah law requires all boats to have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket available for every person on board, whether it's a motor boat, kayak, or paddleboard.

Passenger 12 years old and younger must wear a properly sized, Coast Guard-approved life jackets of all times on the water.

Remember: you can still get a DUI if you're drinking while boating. It carries the same penalties as driving under the influence on roads, and can means fines and jail time.

Hancock says, "Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and coordination, all critical for operating a boat safely.

For more information and to enroll in courses, visit boating.utah.gov.