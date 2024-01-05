Bobby loves to sing and he acts like a cat!

Bobby is a 10-pound dapple dachshund who acts a little bit like a cat and we're told he loves to sing.

He loves to be close to people he loves and wants to snuggle.

Bobby also loves to play with and chase balls.

He does well with other dogs and is very friendly with everyone he meets.

He's doggy door trained and potty trained.

He's current on all vaccinations, neutered, and chipped and is about six years old.

You can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

