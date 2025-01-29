Bobby's Burgers is all about elevating your classic burger, fries and shakes

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay's association with world-renowned Chef Bobby Flay is all about elevating your classic burger, fries and shakes.

And every recipe on the menu is truly his!

Bobby's Burgers is now open in Orem, and franchise owner Joe Sample says the location stood out as a perfect community to bring the restaurant.

Joe brought some of the menu items to the studio:

Dark Chocolate Shake: This is not your everyday chocolateshake! It's made with a custard base mixed with three ounces of Ghiradelli chocolate, topped with house-made whipped cream, Bavarian chocolate shavings, and a drizzle of Ghirardelli chocolate.

Bacon Crunch Burger: A Certified Angus Beef patty, grilled to your choice of medium or well done, nestled between two halves of a toasted brioche bun along with American cheese, bacon, Bobby's signature sauce and crispy potato chips, the trademarked Crunchified ingredient.

Brunch Burger: This burger is a fan favorite for kicking off the day right.

Breakfast Burrito: Crispy bacon, soft scrambled eggs, American cheese, potato chips, avocado, tomato chipotle salsa, Bobby's Sauce all wrapped in a warm tortilla

Orem's "go-to" orders include the Bacon Crunchurger and the Brunch Burger.

But when it comes to Chef Bobby himself, he loves the Bacon Crunchburger paired with the made-from-scratch Buttermilk onion rings and a spoon-bending Pistachio Milkshake.

For more information please visit bobbysburgers.com.

