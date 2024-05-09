"Bobby's Intermission" is a family-friendly story set against the backdrop of drive-in movie culture

"Bobby's Intermission" is family-friendly coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of drive-in movie culture.

It was shot on location at the Vali-Hi Drive-In Theater in the Twin Cities, but will be showing Exclusively at the Erda, Utah Drive-In Theater.

Filmmaker Justin Atkinson says his movie is fun for the entire family and will be showing in Erda on May 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

He says be sure to watch for the classic Filmack drive-in intermission trailers throughout the movie, like the Dancing Hot Dog which was famously featured in the movie "Grease".

You can get your tickets at erdadrivein.com.

