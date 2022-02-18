Bodey aka Bo is still has a puppy personality and loves to play and chase balls

Bodey aka Bo is an Aussie doodle mix, and he's only two years old and still very much has a puppy personality.

He loves to play with boys and chase balls.

Bo still needs some training because he likes to eat or chew anything and everything when it comes to toys.

He also needs a little work being on a leash, but he's very receptive to training.

He's a very sweet boy who does well with other dogs.

He would do best in an adult home.

Bodey is also crate and house trained. He's current on all vaccinations and is neutered and chipped.

To learn more fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.