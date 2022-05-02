Böhme has spring fashion for women that you won't find anywhere else

Böhme features women's fashion, including some styles you won't find anywhere else. That's because the sisters who own the store design some of their pieces themselves.

That includes the wrap floral dress Jenny was wearing, which is very popular this Spring.

Fernanda Böhme, co-founder and co-owner, says the City Creek Center location was the first store, but have now expanded across the Western United States, employing more than 200 women.

Fernanda says to them, fashion isn't just about clothing, it's about helping their customers find their personal style.

In addition to florals, she says denim is still very popular for Spring, as are bright colors.

You can find all of the hottest styles at Böhme, as well as jewelry and gifts for Mother's Day too.

You can find more information by clicking here or by visiting shopcitycreekcenter.com.