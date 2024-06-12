Bolt Ranch Store in Kamas, Utah

Whether you're looking for Western clothing, cowboy boots, beautiful summer dresses, or gift ideas, The Bolt Ranch Store is the place to go.

Locally owned and located in Kamas, Utah in a 100 year old building, the owner's dog, Walter, will greet you when you enter.

Bolt Ranch Store is the hard work of the mother-daughter Duo, Jenny Watts and Abby Spillett who wanted a new adventure during the Pandemic.

Now the two stay busy with lots of shopping to keep the 3 story building fully stocked and keep customers like Jenny Hardman happy.

In store you'll find clothing, fine jewelry and buckles, a large selection of boots, rare collectibles and original artwork, plus house decor and gifts.

Check out their website boltranchstore.com and you can follow them on Instagram.