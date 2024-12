Rice Krispie Treats have been a favorite in U.S. households since they were invited by Kellogg's in 1939.

But, you've never tasted them like this!

Bon Crispp is a local company that makes their treats with small batches, using fresh ingredients and brown butter!

They are available today online and you can also find them at The Fox Market in Holladay.

For more information, please visit boncrispp.com and follow them on Instagram @boncrispp.