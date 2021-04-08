Book now for a Memorial day road trip

RV rentals are perfect for a road trip - you have a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen all on board.

We talked with Maddi Bourgerie with RVshare about where to start.

She says visit RVshare.com to search for RVs in your area or research campgrounds and road trip routes.

You have to plan both simultaneously and choose based off availability.

Maddi says right now the RV booking window is about 60 days.

That means you should be booking now for Memorial Day and book before May 4 for the July 4th weekend.

RV rentals are up 50 percent for Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.

Go to RVshare.com, they'll help you find a match that is right for you.