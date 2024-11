"Born Primitive" is donating 100 percent of their profits until midnight on Veterans Day.

Born Primitive is a veteran-owned and operated brand.

They started as a line of fitness apparel but have now expanded to flannels and jeans and denim jackets.

They also have a hunting line, swimwear and lounge wear too.

Bear Handon, Born Primitive Founder & CEO, as well as a former U.S. Navy Lieutenant, says they have something for everyone!

And, Veterans Day is a great day to buy yourself or a loved one a gift. They will be donating 100 percent of profits until midnight on 11/11/2024 to help pay off medical debt for veterans.

The company has already donated more than 2 1/2 million dollars!

You can take part and shop at bornprimitive.com.