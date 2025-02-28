Boston can't wait to find his forever family

Boston is a mini-poodle who only weighs 16 pounds. He doesn't shed, but he does need to be groomed.

He would love to be an in adults only home, because he doesn't love being picked up.

He's good with other dogs and cats and would love to sleep in your bed. He's housebroken and kennel trained.

Boston is a very smart dog who would be your biggest friend forever.

He does get very scared to go to the vet or the groomer, so he needs medicine to help him relax beforehand.

Boston is neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations and is seven years old.

To adopt Boston please fill out the application form online at hearts4paws.org.

